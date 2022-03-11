Go to the main site
    March 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    11 March 2022, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 11th March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 11.

    DATES

    World Day of Muslim Culture, Peace, Dialogue and Film was created in 2010 by Javed Mohammed, a San Francisco bay area based writer-producer and founder of MyFavoriteReview who proclaimed the day and week of March 11 each year as a special observance to share and discuss Muslim culture. The goal of the week is to use culture, art, and film to create bridges and dialogue of understanding.

    The European Day of Remembrance of Victims of Terrorism was established after the Madrid Bombings of 11 March 2004.

    EVENTS

    1937 – The Red Cross Society of the Kazakh SSR as a republican organization within the USSR Union of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

    1996 – The Presidential Order on the measures to improve the public administration system in science in Kazakhstan is issued.

    2007 – Then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is awarded the Order of Independence of Qatar.

    2011 – The State National Natural Park Buiratau is established.

    2014 - Then Permanent Representatives of Kazakhstan and Seychelles to the United Nations Kairat Abdrakhmanov and Marie-Louise Potter sign the Joint Communiqué establishing diplomatic relations between the countries.

    2014 – Astronauts Oleg Kotov, Sergey Ryazanskiy and Michael Hopkins leave their signatures on the coat of arms of Karaganda city on the occasion of 80 years since the city’s foundation.

    2014 - The Kazakhstani stand enters the top three at the Internationale Tourismus-Börse Berlin 2014.

    2015 - Aerialists of the Kazakh State Circus Andrey and Aliya Kanakhin win the Silver Elephant Award at the 4th International Circus Festival in the Spanish city of Figueres.

    2016 – As part of the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence the opening of the Park after Kazakh composer Tattimbet in Turkey is organized by the Kazakh Embassy, Türksoy, and the administration of Etimesgut district of Ankara Province to mark 200 years since the birth of the composer.

    2016 – The Innovative energy storage system EnergyCell is launched at the 2 MW solar power station in Kapshgai.

    2018 – Kazakh young singer Daneliya Tuleshova wins the Glimpse into the Future Award at the first International Professional Music Premium Bravo Awards in Moscow.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

