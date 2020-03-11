March 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 11th March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 11.

EVENTS

World Day of Muslim Culture, Peace, Dialogue and Film

World Day of Muslim Culture, Peace, Dialogue and Film is an annual observance held on March 11. It was created in 2010 by Javed Mohammed, a writer and producer from California.

The early forms of Islamic culture were predominantly Arab. However, due the spread of Islam across the world Muslim culture has influenced and assimilated much from local cultures. For example, Islamic literature includes Arabic, Persian, Bengal, and Urdu literature. Theater, art, architecture, and music also are important forms of culture for Muslims. And Arabic calligraphy is considered a form of art: Muslim artists use it to express the beauty of Qur'an.

Muslim Culture Day is celebrated throughout the world. The events held on the occasion include, but are not limited to, exhibitions, art festivals, film screenings, discussions, educational events. They are organized in community centers, libraries, schools, and places of worship.

This special observance focuses on sharing and discussing Muslim culture and using various art forms for creating bridges and dialogue of understanding. Its aim is to contribute to a better understanding of the diversity inherent to Muslim culture and initiate dialogue with people of other faiths.

EVENTS

2007 - President Nursultan Nazarbayev of Kazakhstan is awarded the Order of Independence (the State of Qatar).

2014 - Kazakhstan's stand hits top three at the Internationale Tourismus-Börse Berlin 2014, the world's major international tourism exhibition.

2014 - Cosmonauts Oleg Kotov, Sergey Ryazansky and American Michael Hopkins, who returned from space orbit, sign the coat of arms of Karaganda in honor of the city’s 80th anniversary.

2016 - Ankara hosts the grand opening of the Park named after Tattimbet Qazangapuly, a prominent Kazakh diplomat, composer, and dombra player, in honor of his 200th Birthday Anniversary and as part of celebrations of the 25th Anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence with support from the Kazakh Embassy in Turkey, the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY), and the Etimesgut District Administration.

2018 - Kazakh athletes win five gold medals (Kairat Yeraliyev, Ablaikhan Zhussupov, Vassiliy Levit, Kamshybek Kunkabayev, Bek Nurmaganbet) and a silver one (Olzhas Bainiyazov) at the 37th International Boxing Tournament GeeBee in Helsinki.

2018 - Young Kazakh singer Daneliya Tuleshova wins in the nomination «Glimpse into the Future» of the first International Professional Music Premium BraVo.

2019 – The Kazakh National University named after al-Farabi, has opened a two-diploma innovative training program for specialists titled «Smart City» aimed at the implementation of the state program «Digital Kazakhstan».