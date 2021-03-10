Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
March 10. Today's Birthdays

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
10 March 2021, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 10th of March.

NAMES

photo

Sultanakhmet Khodjikov (1923-1988) is the film director, playwright, participant of the WWII, merited figure of arts of Kazakh SSR, laureate of State Prize of Kazakh SSR.

Born in Dzhambul (today’s Taraz) is the graduate of the All-Russian State Institute of Cinematography; Russian State University of Cinematography named after S. Gerasimov.

He coauthored scripts of historical, contemporary, epic films, including the brightest one, Kyz Zhibek.

photo

Yerik Assanbayev (1936-2004) is the public and political figure of Kazakhstan, Doctor of Economics.

Born in Kostanay region is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University, National Economy management Institute of the USSR, postgraduate studies at Moscow Financial Institute.

In 1990-1991 acted as Vice President of Kazakh SSR, 1996-2000 served as Kazakh Ambassador to Federal Republic of Germany. In 2000 had retired.

photo

Kuman Tastanbekov (1945-2017) is the Kazakh film and theater actor, people’s artist of Kazakhstan, homored artist of Kazakh SSR, laureate if the Prize of Lenin Komsomol of Kazakh SSR, member of the Union of Cinematographers of the USSR.

Born in Taldy-Korgan (today’s Almaty) region is the graduate of the Kurmangazy Kazakh State Music Conservatoire.

He became popular after starring Tolegen in Kyz Zhibek movie.

photo

Dyussen Kasseinov (1947) is the Secretary General of TURKSOY.

Born in Altai Territory is the graduate of the Tattimbet Karagnda Music Collge, Kurmangazy Almaty Conservatoire, Tchaikovsky Moscow Conservatoire.

In 2004-2005 served as Ambassador-at-large of the Kazakh MFA, since 2005 as Kazakh special representative for cultural and humanitarian cooperation with CIS.

Has been acting since May 2008.

photo

Yerbol Sypatayev (1964-1986) is the participant of December 1986 events.

Born in Almaty region, studied at Almaty Institute of Energetics. He took an active part in December 1986 events. He wound heavily wounded on December 18, died on December 23.


