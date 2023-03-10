March 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 10th March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 10.

DATES

1932 – South Kazakhstan region with the total area of 117,249 square kilometers is founded in the territory of Kazakhstan. On June 19, 2018 South Kazakhstan region is renamed into Turkistan region.

1932– Aktobe region, the second largest region after Karaganda region in terms of territory, is set up in western Kazakhstan.

2010 – A special issue of ‘Pamir’ magazine dedicated to the cultural and literary ties between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan is released in Dushanbe.

2012 – President of Azerbijan Ilham Aliyev signs a decree to award Dyussen Kasseinov with the Dostlug order for his contribution to strengthening of ties between Azerbaijan and Turkic-speaking countries.

2014 – Kazakhstani Aiman Sagatov launches ‘Kazakhsha’ leather studio in Great Britain.

2016 – A unique museum of chocolate Nikolya arrives in the Kazakh capital. In Astana, the museum showcases unique exhibits made of Kazakhstani chocolate.

2018 – The United Arab Emirates cancels visas for citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan. From now on Kazakhstanis can stay in the UAE for up to 30 days without visas.

2019 – Kazakhstani Yekaterina Aydova sets new record of Kazakhstan by clocking 1,000km in 1:13.7 at the FIS World Cup in Salt Lake City.

2020– A soundtrack for a new Chinese series by world-renowned Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergen tops the QQ MUSIC chart in China.

2021 – The Day of Kazakhstan’s culture is held in the Iranian city of Gorgan.