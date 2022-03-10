March 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 10th March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 10.

DATES

World's Kidney Day is celebrated on the second Thursday in March. Its aim is to raise awareness of the importance of our kidneys to overall health and to reduce the frequency and impact of kidney disease and associated health problems worldwide.

EVENTS

1932 – South Kazakhstan region covering 117,249 sq.km or 4.3% of the country is created within the eastern part of the Turan lowland and western spurs of Tian Shan.

1932 – Aktobe region – the second largest region - is founded in the western part of Kazakhstan.

2010 – The special issue of Pamir magazine devoted to the cultural and literary ties between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan is released in Dushanbe.

2012 – Azeri President Ilham Aliyev signs the order awarding Dyusen Kaseinov with the Dostlug Order for contributing to the strengthening the ties of Azerbaijan with the Turkic-speaking countries.

2016 – France’s Airbus Defense and Space and Galym LLP start deploying the technology to manufacture sun sensors for spacecraft.

2017 – The Defense Ministry of Kazakhstan establishes the Departmental Award – the El Korgany Medal of Degree One and Two.

2018 - A visa-free regime is introduced in the UAE for Kazakhstanis.

2020 – The soundtrack to the new Chinese show performed by Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergan wins the first spot on QQ MUSIC in China.

2021 - The Day of Culture of Kazakhstan and Iran takes place in the city of Gorgān, Iran.



