March 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 10th March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 10.

DATES

1932 – South Kazakhstan region with the total area of 117,249 square kilometers is founded in the territory of Kazakhstan. On June 19, 2018 South Kazakhstan region is renamed into Turkestan region.

1932 – Aktobe region, the second largest region after Karaganda region in terms of territory, is founded in the west of Kazakhstan.

2012 – President of Azerbijan Ilham Aliyev signs a decree to award Dyussen Kasseinov with the Dostlug order for his contribution to the strengthening of ties between Azerbaijan and the Turkic-speaking countries.

2015 – First President Nursultan Nazarbayev book G-Global. World in the XXI century in the Latvian language is presented in Riga.

2016 – The unique museum of chocolate Nikolya arrives in the Kazakh capital. In Nur-Sultan (formerly Astana) the museum showcases unique exhibits made of Kazakhstani chocolate.

2018 – The United Arab Emirates cancels visas for citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan. From now on Kazakhstanis can stay in the UAE for up to 30 days without visas.

2019 – Kazakhstani swimmer and Olympic champion Dmitry Balandin wins two gold medals at the International Swimming Tournament in Slovenia.