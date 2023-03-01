March 1. Today’s Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 1st of March.

NAMES

Soviet and Kazakh scientist, member of the Science Academy of KazSSR, Doctor of Science in enginnering, professor, laureate of the State Prize of KazSSR, merited scientist of KazSSRUmirbek ZHOLDASBEKOV(1931-1999) was born in Chimkent (present-day Turkistan) region. He was the graduate of the Moscow State University. He served as the rector of the Kazakh State University, Chairman of the Science, Education and New Technologies Committee of the Supreme Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and was the founder and the first president of the Engineering Academy, as well as deputy of Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament. He founded the school of mechanical engineering in Kazakhstan and authored over 380 research papers, including 14 monographs, 24 study guides, 102 inventions in the USSR and 10 foreign patents.

President of the Turkic Investment Fund Bagdad AMREYEVwas born in 1959 in Chimkent (present-day Turkistan) region. He is the graduate of the Tajik State University. Mr. Amreyev served as Kazakhstan’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, the UAE, Egypt, Syria, Lebanon, the Kingdom of Morocco, Jordan, Turkey, and other countries. Prior to taking up his recent post in November 2022, he served as the Secretary General of the Council of Cooperation of Turkic-Speaking States.

First Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the National Guard of the Republic of Kazakhstan – Chief of the General Headquarters Kairat AKTANOV was born in 1972 in North Kazakhstan region. He was designated to his recent post in January 2022.

Director of the Applied Ethnopolitical Research Institute Talgat KALIYEV was born in 1973 in North Kazakhstan. He is a graduate of the Ualikhanov Kokshetau University and holds a research degree of the Institute of Philosophy of the Russian Academy of Science. Throughout his professional career, he worked for several newspapers, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and the Nur Otan Party. He was the director of the Central Communications Service under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan before taking up his recent post in May 2020.

Chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministryof of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of KazakhstanTalgat LASTAYEV was born 1980 in East Kazakhstan region. He is a graduate of the Amanzholov East Kazakhstan State University, the National School of State Policy of the Academy of Public Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the University of Duke, and the National Aviation University in Ukraine. He was appointed to his recent post in February 2019.

