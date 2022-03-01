March 1. Today’s Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 1st of March.

NAMES

Soviet and Kazakh scientist, member of the Science Academy of the Kaz SSR, Doctor of Science (Engineering), professor, laureate of the State Prize of the Kaz SSR, merited scientist of the Kaz SSR(1931-1999) was born in Chimkent region (present-day Turkestan region). He graduated from the Moscow State University. He was the rector of the Kazakh State University, Chairman of the Science, Education and New Technologies Committee of the Supreme Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the founder and the first president of the Engineering Academy, as well as deputy of Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament. He founded the school of mechanical engineering in Kazakhstan and authored over 380 research papers, including 14 monographs, 24 study guides, 102 inventions in the USSR and 10 foreign patents.

Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic Stateswas born in 1959 in Chimkent region (present-day Turkestan region). He is the graduate of the Tajik State University. Bagdad Amreyev served as Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, the UAE, Egypt, Syria, Lebanon, the Kingdom of Morocco, Jordan, Turkey, Albania, and Iran. Prior to taking up his recent post in November 2021 he was the Secretary General of the Council of Cooperation of Turkic-Speaking States













Director of the Applied Ethnopolitical Research Institutewas born in 1973 in North Kazakhstan. He is a graduate of the Ualikhanov Kokshetau University and holds a research degree of the Institute of Philosophy of the Russian Academy of Science. Throughout his career, he contributed to several newspapers and worked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Nur Otan Party. Prior to taking up his recent post in May 2020, he was the director of the Central Communications Service under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Public figure of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1976 in Almaty. He is a graduate of the Abai Almaty State University and the Al Farabi Kazakh State National University. Throughout his career, he worked at the Nur Otan Party as well as at its youth wing, Zhas Otan. He also was the deputy of the Majilis of the 3, 4, and 5convocation.

Chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born 1980 in East Kazakhstan region. He is a graduate of the Amanzholov East Kazakhstan State University, the National School of State Policy of the Academy of Public Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the University of Duke, and the National Aviation University in Ukraine. He was designated to his recent post in February 2019.