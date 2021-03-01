March 1. Today’s Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 1st of March.

NAMES





Member of the Science Academy of KazSSR, Doctor of Science (Engineering), professor, laureate of the State Prize of KazSSR, merited scientist of KazSSR Umirbek ZHOLDASBEKOV (1931-1999) was born in Chimkent region. He was the graduate of the Moscow State University. He was the rector of the Kazakh State University, Chairman of the Science, Education and New Technologies Committee of the Supreme Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the founder and the first president of the Engineering Academy, as well as deputy of Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament. He founded the school of mechanical engineering in Kazakhstan and penned over 380 research papers, including 14 monographs, 24 study guides, 102 inventions in the USSR and 10 foreign patents.





Member of the Senators’ Council under the Senate, the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Serik DZHAKSYBEKOV was born in 1956 in Kostanay region. He is the graduate of the Tselinograd Agriculture Institute and the Market Institute under the Kazakh State Academy of Management. He was the deputy of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan since 2014, before taking up his recent post in 2020.





Secretary General of the Council of Cooperation of Turkic-Speaking States Bagdad AMREYEV was born in 1959 in Chimkent region. He is the graduate of the Tajik State University. Mr. Amreyev served as Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, the UAE, Egypt, Syria, Lebanon, the Kingdom of Morocco, Jordan, Turkey, Albania, and Iran. He was appointed to his recent post in September 2018.





Director of the Applied Ethnopolitical Research Institute Talgat KALIYEV was born in 1973 in North Kazakhstan. He graduated from the Ualikhanov Kokshetau University and holds a research degree of the Institute of Philosophy of the Russian Academy of Science. Throughout his career, he worked for several newspapers, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and the Nur Otan Party. Prior to taking up his recent post in May 2020, he was the director of the Central Communications Service under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





Kazakhstani public figure Tanirbergen BERDONGAROV was born in 1976 in Almaty. He is a graduate of the Abai Almaty State University and the Al Farabi Kazakh State National University. Throughout his career, he worked at the Nur Otan Party as well as at its youth wind, Zhas Otan. He also was the deputy of the Majilis of the 3rd, 4th, and 5th convocation.





Chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministryof the Republic of Kazakhstan Talgat LASTAYEV was born 1980 in East Kazakhstan region. He is a graduate of the Amanzholov East Kazakhstan State University, the National School of State Policy of the Academy of Public Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the University of Duke, and the National Aviation University in Ukraine. He was appointed to his recent post in February 2019.



