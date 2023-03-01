March 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 1st of March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 1.

DATES

The Day of Gratitude in Kazakhstan established by the presidential decree of January 14, 2016, is marked on March 1.

The day's aim is to express gratitude to the country and its people that welcomed thousands of representatives of different ethnic groups forced to move to Kazakhstan due to the totalitarian regime policy.

World Compliment Day is celebrated every March 1 to spread joy through simple verbal affirmations of appreciation.

World Civil Defence Day is observed on March 1 annually, across the world. This day was integrated by the International Civil Defence Organisation (ICDO) in 1990. Civil Defence Day symbolizes honour and prestige and signifies the importance of civil protection.

Zero Discrimination Day is on March 1. It is an annual worldwide event that promotes diversity and recognizes that everyone counts. UNAIDS first launched this campaign in 2014 to help communities around the world speak up and prevent discrimination from standing in the way of anyone achieving their ambitions, goals and dreams, regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, sexuality, religion or HIV status.

EVENTS

1972- The Buketov Karaganda State University is founded.

1995- The Assembly of People of Kazakhstan - a consultative and advisory body under the Kazakh President - is set up.

1995 - Then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev hands over the Gold Star and the certificate awarding the Khalyk Kakharmany order to the first Kazakh astronaut Toktar Aubakirov at his residence.

1999- At the initiative of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev the Republican Party Otan is founded. It was later joined by several other parties and renamed into the People's Democratic Party Nur Otan on December 22, 2006. Now, it is known as Nur Otan Party.

2005 - The Kazakh language department is opened at the Hankuk University of Foreign Studies, Seoul, South Korea.

2010 - The new organization Kazakh yurt founded by the Polish diplomat, public figure, former Ambassador of Poland to Kazakhstan, Chairman of the Polish Non-governmental organization My Kazakhstan Vladyslav Sokolovsky begins its work in Warsaw.

2012- The Almaty International Model UN is held for the first time by the international relations faculty of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, UN Public Information Department.

2017- Discovery Networks CEEMEA together with Kazteleradio launches the new TV channel Discovery Showcase HD.

2018- The International Turkish Academy declares 2018 as the Year of Magzhan to mark the 125th anniversary of Kazakh poet Magzhan Zhumabayev, whose creative work is the legacy of the Turkic world.

2021- Kazakhstan launches the social, volunteer project Jurekten.kz. where the citizens can say thank you to people who deserve it.

2022 – The Nur Otan Party is renamed into Amanat at the 22nd Extraordinary Congress of the Party.