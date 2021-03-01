March 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 1st of March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 1.

DATES

Gratitude Day

The Gratitude Day was initiated by the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev on January 14, 2016. Representatives of all ethnic groups residing in Kazakhstan can express their gratitude to the Kazakh land for sheltering them during the years of deportation to Kazakhstan.

EVENTS

1972 – The Buketov Karaganda State University, one of the largest universities in Kazakhstan, is founded.

1993 – The street of Cosmonauts is renamed into the Akhmet Baitursynov street in Almaty city. Akhmet Baitursynov was the Kazakh public figure and statesman, researcher, translator, teacher and enlightener.

1995 – Kazakhstan People’s Assembly is established in the country in order to strengthen social stability and interethnic accord.

1999 – The Otan Republican Party is founded in the Republic of Kazakhstan at the initiative of First President-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev. On December 22, 2006 at the extraordinary 10th Congress it is renamed as the Nur Otan People’s Democratic Party. On October 18, 2013, the party is renamed into the Nur Otan Party.

2005 – The Kazakh language faculty opens for the first time at the South Korean University of Foreign Studies.

2010 – The Kazakh Yurt organization, established by a Polish diplomat, ex-Ambassador of Poland to Kazakhstan, Chair of the Polish NGO My Kazakhstan Vladyslav Sokolovski, begins its work in Warsaw.

2012 – The Al Farabi Kazakh National University jointly with the UN Information Office hold for the first time the UN Almaty International Model, a global student project. It brings together 100 students from Almaty-based HEIs and 15 students from Tajikistan, South Korea, Iran, Pakistan, Afghanistan, India, and Turkmenistan.

2017 – New TV channel Discovery Showcase HD is launched in Kazakhstan jointly by Discovery Networks CEEMEA together with Kazteleradio JSC.

2018 – TWESCO declares 2018 the Year of Magzhan to commemorate the 125th anniversary of the great Kazakh poet, Magzhan Zhumabayev.



