March 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 1st of March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 1.

EVENTS





1972 – The Buketov Karagnda State University is founded.

1995 – Kazakhstan People’s Assembly is established.

1999 – The Otan Republican Party is founded in Kazakhstan at the initiative of President Nursultan Nazarbayev. On December 22, 2006 at the extraordinary X congress it was renamed as Nur Otan People’s Democratic Part. On October 18, 2013, the party was renamed as Nur Otan Party.





2005 – The Kazakh language faculty opens for the first time at the South Korean University of Foreign Studies.

2010 – The Kazakh Yurt organization, founded by Polish diplomat, ex-ambassador of Poland to Kazakhstan, chair of the Polish NGO My Kazakhstan Vladyslav Sokolovski, starts its work in Warsaw.

2012 – The Al Farabi Kazakh National University jointly with the UN Information Office hold for the first time the Almaty International Model United Nations.

2018 – TWESCO declares 2018 the Year of Magzhan to commemorate the 125th anniversary of the great poet, Magzhan Zhumabayev.



