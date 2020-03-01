Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

March 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
1 March 2020, 07:00
March 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 1st of March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 1.

EVENTS


1972 – The Buketov Karagnda State University is founded.

1995 – Kazakhstan People’s Assembly is established.

1999 – The Otan Republican Party is founded in Kazakhstan at the initiative of President Nursultan Nazarbayev. On December 22, 2006 at the extraordinary X congress it was renamed as Nur Otan People’s Democratic Part. On October 18, 2013, the party was renamed as Nur Otan Party.


2005 – The Kazakh language faculty opens for the first time at the South Korean University of Foreign Studies.

2010 – The Kazakh Yurt organization, founded by Polish diplomat, ex-ambassador of Poland to Kazakhstan, chair of the Polish NGO My Kazakhstan Vladyslav Sokolovski, starts its work in Warsaw.

2012 – The Al Farabi Kazakh National University jointly with the UN Information Office hold for the first time the Almaty International Model United Nations.

2018 – TWESCO declares 2018 the Year of Magzhan to commemorate the 125th anniversary of the great poet, Magzhan Zhumabayev.


History of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev