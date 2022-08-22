Marat Sultangaziyev reports to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Almaty region’s development

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Governor of Almaty region Marat Sultangaziyev today, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.

Marat Sultangaziyev reported to the President on the dynamics of Almaty region’s socio-economic development and the project of its strategic development.

The document covers five major areas to be implemented in two stages – until years 2025 and 2030. In a mid-term outlook, investments are expected to rise from 455bln to 686.5bln tenge. For this purpose, an investment portfolio with 132 projects amounting to 618bln tenge will be compiled, which will allow to employ up to 7,000 people.

As Marat Sultangaziyev said, engineering and social infrastructure will be built to implement the inter-regional plan of Almaty agglomeration.

According to him, 51 schools will be built in the region until 2025 under the Comfortable School programme, which will let reduce the number of three-shift schools.

Branches of leading universities and colleges, a school-lyceum for gifted children, Gate District with a scientific and healthcare hub will be opened in the regional centre Taldykorgan. The implementation of Bilimdi Ult (well-educated nation) project will let improve the infrastructure of 11 colleges.

In his words, 38 healthcare facilities will be built across the region, including a 500-bed hospital in Taldykorgan.

The major drivers of Almaty region’s development will be processing, agro-industrial sectors, transport, logistics and sectors. 23 projects worth 290bln tenge are under implementation in the region today. 2,626 people have been employed. 78 projects amounting to 210bln tenge are being implemented in agricultural sector, which enabled to create 3,330 jobs. The projects in this sector cover all the districts of the region. Huge work in carried out in tourism sector. In particular, the national parks located in Almaty region attract a great number of tourists.

At the end of the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commissioned Marat Sultangaziyev to continue working on the region’s strategic development plan together with appropriate state bodies.



