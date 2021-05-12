Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    Marat Sultangaziyev named as new Vice Minister of Finance

    12 May 2021, 19:44

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Marat Sultangaziyev has been named as the new Vice Minister of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the prime minister’s press service.

    Born in 1976, Mr. Sultangaziyev is a native of Almaty region. He is a graduate of the Abai Almaty State University, the Kazakh State Law Academy, and the T. Ryskulov Kazakh Economic University.

    He worked for the Tax Committee of Almaty city and the Tax Department of Almaty city. In 2010, he joined the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan. In 2012 he took up the post of the head of the sector of the Socioeconomic Monitoring Department of the Presidential Administration. In 2014 he returned to the Ministry of Finance.

    Since October 2018 he has been serving as the Chairman of the Public Revenue Committee of the Ministry of Finance.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Government of Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals Ministry of Finance
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan commissions over 5.5 mln sq m of housing since early 2023
    Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
    Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
    Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region