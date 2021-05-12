Marat Sultangaziyev named as new Vice Minister of Finance

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Marat Sultangaziyev has been named as the new Vice Minister of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the prime minister’s press service.

Born in 1976, Mr. Sultangaziyev is a native of Almaty region. He is a graduate of the Abai Almaty State University, the Kazakh State Law Academy, and the T. Ryskulov Kazakh Economic University.

He worked for the Tax Committee of Almaty city and the Tax Department of Almaty city. In 2010, he joined the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan. In 2012 he took up the post of the head of the sector of the Socioeconomic Monitoring Department of the Presidential Administration. In 2014 he returned to the Ministry of Finance.

Since October 2018 he has been serving as the Chairman of the Public Revenue Committee of the Ministry of Finance.



