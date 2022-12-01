Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 467.99 eur/kzt 488.82

    rub/kzt 7.7 cny/kzt 65.06
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    Marat Sultangaziyev gets reappointed as akim of Almaty region

    1 December 2022, 13:21

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree to appoint Marat Sultangaziyev as akim (governor) of Almaty region, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

    Born in 1976, Marat Sultagaziyev is a native of Almaty region and graduate of the Abai Almaty State University, the Kazakh State Law Academy, and the Ryskulov Kazakh Economic University.

    He kicked off his career as a tax specialist in Almaty city and held various posts in tax authorities of the city between 1997 and 2010.

    In 2010-2012 he worked for the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan later joining the Presidential Administration for another 2-year period.

    In 2014 he returned to the Ministry of Finance for three years as a head of the state revenue department of Almaty city. In June 2017 he became the deputy head of the socioeconomic monitoring department of the Presidential Administration.

    In 2018-2022 he chaired the Public Revenue Committee of the Ministry of Finance.

    He got appointed as the akim of Almaty region on June 11, 2022.


    Photo: inbusiness.kz

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Almaty region Appointments, dismissals
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New Governor of Kyzylorda region named
    New akim of Kostanay region named
    President reappoints akim of Aktobe region
    New akim of North Kazakhstan region named
    Popular
    1 Head of State tasks to establish commission to check country’s readiness for heating season
    2 President condoles with China over passing of Jiang Zemin
    3 December 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    4 Snowfall predicted for most regions of Kazakhstan Dec 1
    5 Serik Shapkenov reappointed as Governor of Atyrau region