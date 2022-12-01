Marat Sultangaziyev gets reappointed as akim of Almaty region

1 December 2022, 13:21

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree to appoint Marat Sultangaziyev as akim (governor) of Almaty region, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

Born in 1976, Marat Sultagaziyev is a native of Almaty region and graduate of the Abai Almaty State University, the Kazakh State Law Academy, and the Ryskulov Kazakh Economic University.

He kicked off his career as a tax specialist in Almaty city and held various posts in tax authorities of the city between 1997 and 2010.

In 2010-2012 he worked for the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan later joining the Presidential Administration for another 2-year period.

In 2014 he returned to the Ministry of Finance for three years as a head of the state revenue department of Almaty city. In June 2017 he became the deputy head of the socioeconomic monitoring department of the Presidential Administration.

In 2018-2022 he chaired the Public Revenue Committee of the Ministry of Finance.

He got appointed as the akim of Almaty region on June 11, 2022.

Photo: inbusiness.kz