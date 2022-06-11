Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Marat Sultangaziyev appointed akim of Almaty region

Kudrenok Tatyana
11 June 2022, 13:48
Marat Sultangaziyev appointed akim of Almaty region

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Marat Sultangaziyev was designated akim (governor) of Almaty region by the presidential decree, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

Marat Sultangaziyev was born on February 24, 1976 in Almaty region. He graduated from the Almaty Abai State University, the Kazakh State Law Academy, and the Ryskulov Kazakh Economic University.

He was named the First Vice Minister ofFinance of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 2021. Prior to that he held various posts at the Finance Ministry, the Presidential Administration and the administration of Almaty city.

The Head of State also decreed to relieve of the post Kanat Bozumbayev who held the post of Almaty region governor since November 2021.


Almaty region   Appointments, dismissals   Regions   Akorda presidential residence   Kazakhstan  
