Marat Sembekov appointed as Nur Otan Party Secretary

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Marat Sembekov has been appointed the Secretary of Nur Otan People’s Democratic Party, Kazinform reports.

«Marat Sembekov will be responsible for theinteraction with the Government, Nur Otan Faction. He will also coordinate the activity of theParty Control Service,» First Deputy Chairman of the Party BauyrzhanBaibek tweeted.

Marat Sembekov, born 1979, is a graduate of the BuketovKaraganda State University.

He began his career at the Ministry of Justice in2001. In different years he worked for the Ministry of Economy and Budget Planning,Prime Minister’s Office and Accounts Committee.

In 2010-2015, he was the State Inspector, Deputy Chiefof the Department for State Control and Organizational-Territorial Work at the PresidentialAdministration.

In 2015-2019, he was Chief of Staff of Almaty Mayor’sOffice.

From February 4 to July 11, 2019 he was Deputy Mayorof Almaty.