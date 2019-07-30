Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Marat Sembekov appointed as Nur Otan Party Secretary

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
30 July 2019, 10:50
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Marat Sembekov has been appointed the Secretary of Nur Otan People’s Democratic Party, Kazinform reports.

«Marat Sembekov will be responsible for the interaction with the Government, Nur Otan Faction. He will also coordinate the activity of the Party Control Service,» First Deputy Chairman of the Party Bauyrzhan Baibek tweeted.

Marat Sembekov, born 1979, is a graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University.

He began his career at the Ministry of Justice in 2001. In different years he worked for the Ministry of Economy and Budget Planning, Prime Minister’s Office and Accounts Committee.

In 2010-2015, he was the State Inspector, Deputy Chief of the Department for State Control and Organizational-Territorial Work at the Presidential Administration.

In 2015-2019, he was Chief of Staff of Almaty Mayor’s Office.

From February 4 to July 11, 2019 he was Deputy Mayor of Almaty.

