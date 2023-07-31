Go to the main site
    Marat Omarov reports to President on preliminary results of competition investigations

    31 July 2023, 18:37

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today Chairman of the Competition Protection Agency Marat Omarov. The President was reported about the state of competition in Kazakhstan in the first half of 2023 and existing barriers hindering the development of competition on key trade markets, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.

    Marat Omarov reported to the President on the preliminary results of competition investigations, the measures taken to demonopolize economy and develop competition as well as on strengthening the role of the anti-monopoly agency.

    Since the year beginning, the Agency has completed 48 investigations into the breach of the country’s competition legislation. It is currently investigating into 33 cases, having fined rogue entities at more than 3.5 billion tenge. Over 40 antitrust cases are under consideration now.

    The President tasked the Agency to continue implementing comprehensive measures on demonopolization of the key sectors of economy and draft additional propositions on competition development.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

