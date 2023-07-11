Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 443.99 eur/kzt 497.8

    rub/kzt 4.89 cny/kzt 61.88
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Marat Kuldikov to resign as emergency situations vice minister of Kazakhstan

    11 July 2023, 19:14

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Marat Kuldikov wrote a letter of voluntary resignation from his post as the vice minister of emergency situations of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The press service of the Emergency Situations Ministry confirmed the news, adding that the approval procedure is underway.

    Notably, the Kazakh Head of State interrupted the report of vice minister of emergency situations Kuldikov on the wildfires in Abai region at the meeting of the operations headquarters.

    Marat Kuldikov took up the post of the vice minister of emergency situations of Kazakhstan in October 2020.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Appointments, dismissals Abai region
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh PM Smailov tasks to pay special attention to border villages’ development
    8mln tons of hay harvested in Kazakhstan so far
    Wildfire in Karaganda region engulfs almost 900 ha
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan, Jordan discuss cooperation in renewable energy
    2 Astana suffers devastating defeat in Croatia in UEFA Champions League
    3 Burning Quran is impermissible provocation – Tokayev
    4 2,000 people evacuated from 3 hotels at Vieste
    5 N Kazakhstan to overhaul 49 education facilities in 2023