Marat Karabayev is new Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As per a presidential decree, Marat Karabayev has been appointed Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing Akorda press office.

Born in 1987, he graduated from the University of Warwick under Bolashak program. In 2015, he graduated from the Dulati Taraz State University.

In 2011 and 2013, he worked as an expert and chief expert in the Ministries of Agriculture and Industry and New Technology of Kazakhstan.

In 2013, he headed the transit and transport logistics department of the Ministry of Transport and Communication of Kazakhstan.

In 2014, he was the deputy head of the entrepreneurship and industrial and innovative development department of South Kazakhstan region.

From 2015 to 2017, he worked as the head of the Entrepreneurship, Industrial and Innovative Development, and Tourism Department of South Kazakhstan region.

In 2018 and 2020 he was the head of the military and industrial complex development department of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan.

In 2020 and 2021 he was the Chairman of the Industrial Development Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development.

In July 2021 he was appointed as the Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan.

By another decree, Kairbek Uskenbayev has been relived of his duties of Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan.

Photo: gov.kz



