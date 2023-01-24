Many Italian regions on alert over extreme weather

ROME. KAZINFORM - Several Italian regions have been put on alert due to a wave of extreme weather in Italy, with many part of the country hit by freezing cold, torrential rain or snow and powerful winds, ANSA reports.

Marche and parts of Emilia Romagna have been put on orange alert by the civil protection department, which is one notch down from the maximum red alert and means the weather poses a danger to people and property.

Abruzzo, Basilicata, Campania, Umbria and other parts of Emilia Romagna were on yellow alert.

Schools were closed on Monday due to the weather in the southern city of Potenza and in areas of the northern provinces of Rimini and Modena.

A homeless man who was found dead in Milan at the weekend is thought to have been killed by the cold.

Photo: ansa.it