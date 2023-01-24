Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  ANSA News

Many Italian regions on alert over extreme weather

24 January 2023, 14:42
Many Italian regions on alert over extreme weather

ROME. KAZINFORM - Several Italian regions have been put on alert due to a wave of extreme weather in Italy, with many part of the country hit by freezing cold, torrential rain or snow and powerful winds, ANSA reports.

Marche and parts of Emilia Romagna have been put on orange alert by the civil protection department, which is one notch down from the maximum red alert and means the weather poses a danger to people and property.
Abruzzo, Basilicata, Campania, Umbria and other parts of Emilia Romagna were on yellow alert.
Schools were closed on Monday due to the weather in the southern city of Potenza and in areas of the northern provinces of Rimini and Modena.
A homeless man who was found dead in Milan at the weekend is thought to have been killed by the cold.


Photo: ansa.it

Related news
Italy's COVID-19 incidence and Rt drop
Italy faces another 10 days of heavy snow, high winds
Italy's balance of trade back in positive territory
Теги:
Read also
Eurasian Economic Forum with participation of heads of state due on 24-25 May
China’s northernmost city saw its coldest day ever
Japan braces for heavy snow, warns of traffic disruption
7 killed in two shootings in northern California
Preventing weight gain can help avoid total knee replacement: research
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases under 20,000 for 3rd day amid holiday
Asia lagging in removal of unhealthy trans fat from food: WHO report
COVID-19 deaths down 14% in one week in Italy says GIMBE
News Partner
Popular
1 Flu cases surge continues in Kazakhstan
2 3 Kazakh boxers propel to 2023 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships final
3 International community wants transparent elections in Kazakhstan – American experts
4 Kazakhstan to increase sugar-beet acreage
5 COVID-19 deaths down 14% in one week in Italy says GIMBE

News