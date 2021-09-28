Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Manufacturing to grow by KZT1tln in Kazakhstan this year

Adlet Seilkhanov
28 September 2021, 12:12
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh PM Askar Mamin talked about the implementation of the tasks set by the Head of State regarding labor productivity at a government session Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev set a task of increasing manufacturing exports by 1.5 times by 2025 and labor productivity by 30% in his state-of-the-nation address to the people of Kazakhstan,» said the Kazakh PM.

In the PM’s words, timely and quality implementation of the projects of the Industrialization map is a key element in achieving those tasks.

«This year it is expected that 128 projects worth KZT1.2tln will be commissioned, allowing manufacturing to grow by KZT1tln, manufacturing exports by $800mln as well as creation of around 12 thousand jobs,» concluded the PM.


Government of Kazakhstan   Prime Minister of Kazakhstan    Industry   Kazakhstan  
