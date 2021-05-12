Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Manufacturing output hits 10-year high in Kazakhstan

Adlet Seilkhanov
12 May 2021, 10:39
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Manufacturing has shown the biggest increase in the last 10 years in Kazakhstan, Asset Irgaliyev, Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan, said at today’s government session, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to him, sustainable growth of 7.9% in the real economic sector, excluding mining, has become the main driver of economic development.

In his words, high growth has been observing in construction, information and communications, manufacturing, water supply, energy supply, and agriculture.

He said that the biggest increase has been reported in manufacturing in the last 10 years in Kazakhstan. He also added that a 5.7% growth in commerce led to the service sector demonstrating a positive growth.

Earlier at the session the head of the Kazakh National Economy Ministry said that Kazakhstan’s GDP growth rate turned positive standing at 0.7% for the first time since March last year.


Government of Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan   Ministry of National Economy  
