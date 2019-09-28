Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Agriculture

    Manufacturing cooperation between Belarusian, Kazakh agricultural machinery companies discussed

    28 September 2019, 12:11

    MINSK. KAZINFORM The development of manufacturing cooperation with the Belarusian agricultural machinery manufacturer Gomselmash was discussed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Aleksandr Turchin met with top executives of the Kazakh company Agromashholding KZ, BelTA has learned.

    Aleksandr Turchin noted that two important events will happen soon: a visit of the Belarus president to Kazakhstan and a session of the Belarus-Kazakhstan intergovernmental commission. A number of matters need to be discussed because of that, BelTA reports.

    «This year Gomselmash has increased shipments of machines to Kazakhstan. I would like to discuss how we are going to maintain cooperation in the next few years. I would also like to discuss tighter manufacturing cooperation,» he said. Andrei Lavrentyev Andrei Lavrentyev, Chairman of the Board of Directors of AO Allur Group, a shareholder in Agromashholding KZ, said: «We have indeed secured quality progress this year. We already see the growth rate going as high as 149% in the future. We've acquired 11 financing tools this year.»

    An enterprise to assemble Gomselmash machines was established in Kazakhstan in 2007 with a view to advancing manufacturing cooperation. Gomselmash's official dealership Agromashholding KZ became the project's partner from the Kazakh side. Gomselmash and Agromashholding KZ work together in Kazakhstan to assemble grain harvesters under the brand Essil.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Kazakhstan and Belarus Agro-industrial complex development
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    AIF guest Michael Roee on why Kazakhstan can feed one billion people
    ‘Baiterek’ Holding’s role in development of SDGs in Kazakhstan discussed at Astana Int’l Forum
    Our intention is to support Kazakhstan as one of world’s biggest grain exporters – EU Commissioner
    Kazakhstan’s potential is enormous, but it should be bridged with implementation – Michael Roee
    Popular
    1 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    2 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    3 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    4 Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
    5 President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev