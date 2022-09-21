Mansour bin Zayed receives Kazakh PM

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, on September 20 received Alikhan Smailov, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, and his delegation.

The meeting addressed ways of enhancing the cooperation between the UAE and Kazakhstan, in line with their process of development, as well as issues of mutual concern, WAM reports.

Sheikh Mansour highlighted the importance of the deep-rooted strategic partnership between the two countries, noting that the UAE’s leadership is keen to strengthen their ties.

He also wished Smailov and his delegation a successful visit to the UAE, to achieve its goals of improving the bilateral ties between the two countries, launching mutual development projects and attracting investment.

Sheikh Mansour and Smailov attended the signing of seven Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) and cooperation protocols between the UAE and Kazakhstan.

Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and Serikkali Brekeshev, Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources, talked about a roadmap for implementing an MoU signed by the two ministries. They also signed the Green Bridge Partnership Programme charter.

Under the same framework, Omar Suwaina Al Suwaidi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Kairat Turibayev, Deputy Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan, signed an MoU between the two ministries in the area of technical regulations, standardisation, conformity assessment, accreditation and standards.

Abdulrahman Al Hammadi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Education for Performance Improvement, and Kuanysh Yergaliyev, Deputy Minister of Science and Higher Education of Kazakhstan, signed a cooperation protocol in the field of higher education.

Moreover, the national archives of both countries agreed on a cooperation protocol, which was signed by Abdullah Majid Al Ali, Director-General of the National Archives, and Yerzhan Yerkinbayev, Vice Minister of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan.

The two sides also signed an MoU between the Ministry of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan and the Department of Culture and Tourism-Abu Dhabi in the field of tourism, which was signed by Saud Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Under-Secretary of the Department of Culture and Tourism, and Yerkinbayev.

Abdullah Mohamed Al Mazrouei, President of the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry, signed a cooperation agreement with Kairat Torebayev, Vice Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan.

The meeting was attended by Suhail Al Mazrouei; Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Dr. Mohammed Saeed Al Ariqi, UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan; Omar Suwaina Al Suwaidi, Under-Secretary at the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology; Abdul Rahman Al Hammadi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Education for Performance Improvement; Saud Abdul Aziz Al Hosani, Under-Secretary of the Department of Culture and Tourism; Abdullah Al Mazrouei, and Abdullah Al Ali.

The official delegation of Kazakhstan included Minbekov Madyar, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to the UAE; Koishebayev Galimjan, Head of the Prime Minister’s Office; Karachukiyev Yerbul, Minister of Agriculture; Waskinbayev Kirbek, Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development; Prikshev Serikali, Minister of Environment, Geology and Resources Natural; Yadarov Al Mas, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Gorbekov Morad, First Deputy Minister of Energy.

Sheikh Mansour received Smailov upon his arrival yesterday with his accompanying delegation to the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi.





Photo: WAM/Khoder Nashar



















