Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Mansour bin Zayed, Kazakh PM witness signing of MoU for investment partnership

    12 October 2020, 22:18

    ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, on Monday, received Askar Mamin, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, at Qasr Al Watan, to discuss ways of bolstering bilateral ties in several fields and a host of other issues of mutual interest.

    Sheikh Mansour and Prime Minister Mamin witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, between the two governments regarding a partnership on investments in the Central Asian country, WAM reports.

    Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy, and Ruslan Dalenov, Kazakh National Economy Minister, signed the MoU, in the presence of Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, Madiyar Menilbekov, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UAE, and Madiyev Zhaslan, Deputy Chairman of Kazakh Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Foreign policy Government of Kazakhstan Economy
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays