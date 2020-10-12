Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Mansour bin Zayed, Kazakh PM witness signing of MoU for investment partnership

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
12 October 2020, 22:18
ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, on Monday, received Askar Mamin, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, at Qasr Al Watan, to discuss ways of bolstering bilateral ties in several fields and a host of other issues of mutual interest.

Sheikh Mansour and Prime Minister Mamin witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, between the two governments regarding a partnership on investments in the Central Asian country, WAM reports.

Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy, and Ruslan Dalenov, Kazakh National Economy Minister, signed the MoU, in the presence of Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, Madiyar Menilbekov, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UAE, and Madiyev Zhaslan, Deputy Chairman of Kazakh Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms.

