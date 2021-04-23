Go to the main site
    Mangistau rgn toughens quarantine measures

    23 April 2021, 19:16

    MANGISTAU REGION. KAZINFORM – A new order toughening the quarantine measures is in place in Mangistau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The new order bans the holding of mass events, including home and other ones involving many people.

    Under the ban, operation of betting shops, billiard, bowling rooms, computer clubs, night, game and karaoke clubs, banquet halls is now allowed.

    Cinemas, theatres, concert halls, and culture facilitates are also closed.

    Regular and irregular intra-regional and city public transport services, tourist transportation are halted.

    Operation of children’s entertainment centers, playgrounds, circles, children’s health centers will remain under ban.

    It is also not allowed for the region’s sports, culture, and education teams, athletes to leave for the country’s areas in the coronavirus «red zone» and abroad.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Mangistau region COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
