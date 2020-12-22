Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Mangistau rgn to toughen quarantine requirements

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
22 December 2020, 19:03
AKTAU. KAZINFORM «Mangistau region will toughen quarantine requirements starting from December 25 as the number of coronavirus cases keeps rising. The regional emergency operations centre is set to develop a new decree,» head of the regional sanitary and epidemiological control department Gaziz Naduyev told a briefing.

A sanitary post will be built between Mangistau and Atyrau regions as the latter remains in the coronavirus «red» zone.

The groceries, nonfood stores, indoor and outdoor markets will work until 06:00 p.m. Cinemas will work until 08:00. It is strictly forbidden to hold corporate events, mass family events, weddings, etc. 70% of staff should work remotely. The number of coronavirus cases grew from 10 to 17 in the region for the past week.

The decree will be published in the social network and mass media.


