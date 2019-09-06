Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Mangistau rgn to recycle 3.6 mln t of oil wastes

Alzhanova Raushan
6 September 2019, 15:42
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 3.6 million tons of oil wastes will be recycled in Mangistau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Magzum Mirzagaliyev, the Kazakh Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources, petroleum residues is one of the pressing ecological problems of Mangistau region.

Mr. Mirzagaliyev informed that the ministry and KazMunaiGas had concluded a memorandum which says that the company is responsible to recycle 3.6 million tons of petroleum residues. The work is to be concluded by 2023.


