    Mangistau rgn to open two PCR labs

    19 October 2020, 18:04

    MANGISTAU. KAZINFORM By the close of October two more PCR laboratories will open in Zhanaozen town and Beineu village, deputy head of healthcare department of the region Lyazzat Yssengaliyeva said.

    There are 5 PCR laboratories in the region so far. One of them is state, the rest are private. Their testing capacity is 3,700 PCR tests a day.

    As of October 19, 3,372 were tested positive for COVID-19. 3,282 of them recovered, while 72 died. 54 are staying at hospitals, including a pregnant woman and a child.

    As of today there are 215 infectious diseases beds and 9 clinics in the region. Besides, 1,835 beds at 11 clinics will be unrolled in case of the potential second wave of coronavirus infections.

    Notably, a 100-bed city multi-profile hospital will open by the year-end.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

