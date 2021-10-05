Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Mangistau rgn to build new plants

    5 October 2021, 09:55

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh National Economy Minister Asset Irgaliyev presented the Mangistau region development complex plan, Kazinform reports.

    «The complex plan includes 15 directions and 214 action items providing for realization of various projects. The tortal amount of investments for 2021-2025 is KZT 2.1 tn, including republican budget fund up to KZT 338,8 blb, local budget means up to KZT 118,3 bln and private investments worth KZT 1.6 tn,» Irgaliyev told the Government meeting.

    He also shared plans for construction of industrial facilities.

    «It is expected to build a gas works in Zhanaozen town, a and chlorine-containing products plant in the territory of Aktau Sea Port free economic zone, and fulfill 21 projects on liquids, chemical agents and electric transformers production factories,» he added.

    A tourist complex, an ethno-auyl, a visit centre, nine hospitals, recreational areas and health complexes will be constructed there to boost the region’s tourist potential.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Industry Construction Mangistau region
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
    Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    Tamara Duissenova named as Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    Cooperation with OSCE discussed with President of OSCE PA at Kazakh Foreign Ministry
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
    3 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    4 Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    5 Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings