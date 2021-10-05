Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Mangistau rgn to build new plants

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
5 October 2021, 09:55
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh National Economy Minister Asset Irgaliyev presented the Mangistau region development complex plan, Kazinform reports.

«The complex plan includes 15 directions and 214 action items providing for realization of various projects. The tortal amount of investments for 2021-2025 is KZT 2.1 tn, including republican budget fund up to KZT 338,8 blb, local budget means up to KZT 118,3 bln and private investments worth KZT 1.6 tn,» Irgaliyev told the Government meeting.

He also shared plans for construction of industrial facilities.

«It is expected to build a gas works in Zhanaozen town, a and chlorine-containing products plant in the territory of Aktau Sea Port free economic zone, and fulfill 21 projects on liquids, chemical agents and electric transformers production factories,» he added.

A tourist complex, an ethno-auyl, a visit centre, nine hospitals, recreational areas and health complexes will be constructed there to boost the region’s tourist potential.


Government of Kazakhstan   Industry   Construction    Mangistau region  
