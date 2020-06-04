Go to the main site
    Mangistau rgn to build above 1 mln sq m of housing

    4 June 2020, 16:44

    AKTAU. KAZINFORM Mangistau region plans to build above 1 mln sq m of housing or 9,500 houses in 2020 through all sources of finance under the Nurly Zher programme, the Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry reports.

    KZT 22.4 bln was invested into housing construction in the first quarter, 349,400 sq m or 2,422 houses were put into service. KZT 15.1 bln will be channeled for realization of 19 projects, 973 workplaces will be created. Till the end of the year it is targeted to build 23,400 sq m of rental housing. 402 jobs will be created during construction of housing for socially vulnerable group, the low-income and large families.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

