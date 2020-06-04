Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Mangystau region

Mangistau rgn to build above 1 mln sq m of housing

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
4 June 2020, 16:44
Mangistau rgn to build above 1 mln sq m of housing

AKTAU. KAZINFORM Mangistau region plans to build above 1 mln sq m of housing or 9,500 houses in 2020 through all sources of finance under the Nurly Zher programme, the Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry reports.

KZT 22.4 bln was invested into housing construction in the first quarter, 349,400 sq m or 2,422 houses were put into service. KZT 15.1 bln will be channeled for realization of 19 projects, 973 workplaces will be created. Till the end of the year it is targeted to build 23,400 sq m of rental housing. 402 jobs will be created during construction of housing for socially vulnerable group, the low-income and large families.


Construction    Mangistau region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
2 injured as military helicopter makes emergency landing in Yangyang, S. Korea
2 injured as military helicopter makes emergency landing in Yangyang, S. Korea
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty