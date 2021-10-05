Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Mangistau rgn to build 4 mln sq m of housing

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
5 October 2021, 10:14
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today’s Government meeting Kazakh National Economy Minister Asset Irgaliyev announced the plans for the construction of transport terminals under the Mangistau region development complex plan, Kazinform reports.

It is expected to construct a new terminal and update the terminal of the Aktau International Airport in operation, to build a multifunctional sea terminal Sarzha at the Kuryk Port.

He stressed that the tools of the Business Roadmap 2025, Economy of Simple Things and Yenbek programs will be actively applied to boost entrepreneurship in the region. Besides, two wholesale distribution centres will be built in Aktau and Munaily district.

He noted that 25 projects will be implanted in the agro-industrial complex.

Notably, 4 mln square meters of housing, including 220,000 square meters of rental housing, will be put into service to provide some 33,000 people with housing.


Government of Kazakhstan   Construction    Mangistau region  
