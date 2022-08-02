Qazaq TV
Mangistau rgn sees 1.3fold growth in COVID-19 cases in past week
2 August 2022 21:10

AKTAU. KAZINFORM - COVID-19 cases have risen 1.3 times from 155 to 211 over the past week in Mangistau region, Kazinform cites the press service of the reigon's administration.

The region has been in the «green» zone in terms of the COVID-19 spread since February 10.

287 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Aktau city, 86 in Munailinsk district, and 60 in Zhanaozen city in the past few months.

The region's governor tasked those in charge to increase control over the implementation of the measures aimed at curbing coronavirus cases and ensuring the protection of lives and the health of the population.



