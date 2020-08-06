Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Mangystau region

Mangistau rgn reels from huge thunderstorm and flooding

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
6 August 2020, 14:00
Mangistau rgn reels from huge thunderstorm and flooding

AKTAU. KAZINFORM – Mangistau region has suffered damage from major thunderstorm as seven months worth of rainfall fell on August 5-6, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

According to the Met Office, total precipitation at the meteorological station Fort-Shevchenko was 23 inches, while the monthly norm equals 7 inches.

On the night of August 6, Aktau city has been hit by heavy thunderstorm with 66 inches of rain fell in contrast with the monthly norm of 6 inches.

Mangistau region’s emergency department said 12 sites had been flooded in Aktau city, including five roads.

No casualties have been reported yet.


Nature    Mangistau region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events