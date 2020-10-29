Mangistau rgn names new Deputy Governor

MANGISTAU. KAZINFORM – Gulmira Kalmuratova has been named the new Deputy Governor of Mangistau region by the order of the region’s Governor Serikbay Trumov agreed by the Presidential Administration, Kazinform cites the press service of the regional administration.

She was born in 1969, majored in history, social studies and state law as well as in law.

Her professional career began as a teacher of history at the No.6 secondary school in the city of Zhanaozen in 1986.

Between 1995 and 1998, she worked as a chief specialist – lawyer at the city administration in Zhanaozen. From 1998 to 2003, she acted as a deputy governor of the city of Zhanozen and in 2003 and 2007, deputy mayor of Aktau city.

From January 2020 to the recent appointment, she has served as a deputy director for economic affairs of the Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Mangistau region.



