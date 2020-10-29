Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Mangystau region

Mangistau rgn names new Deputy Governor

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
29 October 2020, 14:21
Mangistau rgn names new Deputy Governor

MANGISTAU. KAZINFORM – Gulmira Kalmuratova has been named the new Deputy Governor of Mangistau region by the order of the region’s Governor Serikbay Trumov agreed by the Presidential Administration, Kazinform cites the press service of the regional administration.

She was born in 1969, majored in history, social studies and state law as well as in law.

Her professional career began as a teacher of history at the No.6 secondary school in the city of Zhanaozen in 1986.

Between 1995 and 1998, she worked as a chief specialist – lawyer at the city administration in Zhanaozen. From 1998 to 2003, she acted as a deputy governor of the city of Zhanozen and in 2003 and 2007, deputy mayor of Aktau city.

From January 2020 to the recent appointment, she has served as a deputy director for economic affairs of the Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Mangistau region.


Appointments, dismissals   Mangistau region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II