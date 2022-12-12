Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Mangistau rgn governor briefs Head of State on socio-economic development of region

12 December 2022, 19:10
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed about the social and economic development of Mangistau region in 11 months of 2022, Kazinform cites Akorda.

During the meeting, the President was informed about the situation in the housing and utilities services, investment attraction, feed preparation, and other spheres.

According to Mangistau region governor Nurlan Nogayev, the tasks given by the Head of State during his visit to Mangistau were included in the plan of comprehensive development of the region.

The Head of State instructed the governor to complete the realization of the tasks set within the existing plans.


Photo: t.me/bort_01

