10 August 2022 07:40

Mangistau region unveils 1st visit center for tourists

AKTAU. KAZINFORM Mangistau region Governor Nurlan Nogayev paid a working visit to Tupkaragan district to survey the region's first visit center for tourists, Sartas, the regional administration’s press service reports.

The visit center is purposed to boost tourism. It is situated 32 km away from Taushyk village at the shore of the Caspian Sea.

He also visited the historical and cultural monuments located in the territory of the district, such as the underground mosque Shakpak ata and Sultan epe, and Kenti baba necropolis. There are also another places worth seeing, namely Zhygylgan, Saura and Tamshaly.

The visit center designated to welcome up to 100 tourists a day is built by a private entrepreneur. The project cost is KZT 248 mln.