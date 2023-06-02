Mangistau region to welcome over 320,000 tourists this year

ASTANA. KAZINFORM «This year Mangistau region plans to attract more than 320,000 tourists,» Governor Nurlan Nogayev told a briefing at the Central Communications Service.

Over 310,000 domestic and international tourists visited the region last year that is 6% more compared to the previous year.

The governor said that all conditions were created to let tourists travel by plane. With the support of the Government 110 flights a week to 24 destinations are performed. 45 of which are operated to CIS and non-CIS nations. The Aktau International Airport served 407,490 passengers since the beginning of the year.

Nogayev noted local investors developed four projects in 2022, and 80 new jobs were generated. Over 1.1 billion tenge of investments were attracted. This year aims to implement six investment projects and create 210 workplaces. The total cost is 100 billion tenge. The projects are called to make a positive multiplicative impact on the economic development of the region.