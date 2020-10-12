Go to the main site
    Mangistau region to tighten quarantine measures from Oct 13

    12 October 2020, 11:15

    AKTAU. KAZINFORM – Mangistau region is tighten quarantine measures starting from October 13, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the regional communications center.

    The quarantine measures to be tightened starting October 13 following the region’s Chief Medical Officer Gaziz Naduyev order issued on October 11.

    Under the order, the operating hours of eateries, restaurants and cafes as well as large supermarkets are to be limited to 9:00pm. Public transport services are now allowed to run on weekends. Operation of sports facilities, fitness centers and gyms is to be put on hold.

    Consumer goods markets are not allowed to operate after 4:00 pm. Mass matherings are also not allowed.

    «Mask wearing is a must when outdoor,» says the regional administration’s Facebook page.

    Notably, Bulayevo town, North Kazakhstan region, has been put on quarantine with the same restrictions in place as were in the spring to prevent the en masse spread of COVID-19. Restrictive measures have also been prolonged till October 12 in Atyrau region.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

