Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Mangystau region

Mangistau region to tighten quarantine measures from Oct 13

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
12 October 2020, 11:15
Mangistau region to tighten quarantine measures from Oct 13

AKTAU. KAZINFORM – Mangistau region is tighten quarantine measures starting from October 13, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the regional communications center.

The quarantine measures to be tightened starting October 13 following the region’s Chief Medical Officer Gaziz Naduyev order issued on October 11.

Under the order, the operating hours of eateries, restaurants and cafes as well as large supermarkets are to be limited to 9:00pm. Public transport services are now allowed to run on weekends. Operation of sports facilities, fitness centers and gyms is to be put on hold.

Consumer goods markets are not allowed to operate after 4:00 pm. Mass matherings are also not allowed.

«Mask wearing is a must when outdoor,» says the regional administration’s Facebook page.

Notably, Bulayevo town, North Kazakhstan region, has been put on quarantine with the same restrictions in place as were in the spring to prevent the en masse spread of COVID-19. Restrictive measures have also been prolonged till October 12 in Atyrau region.


Coronavirus   Mangistau region   COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region