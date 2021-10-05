Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Mangistau region to launch 9 desalination plants

    5 October 2021, 10:50

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh National Economy Minister Asset Irgaliyev shared the Mangistau region drinking water supply and gasification plans, Kazinform reports.

    He noted that the main gas pipeline from Zhanaozen-Aktau gas pipeline and the second line of the Beineu-Zhanaozen main pipeline will be built in Mangistau region. 118 km of power lines, 74.4 km of heating pipe network, 508 km of gas pipeline will be built and repaired at large.

    Besides, it is planned to provide locals with drinking water. To this end nine desalination plants with a capacity of 260,000 cubic meters per day will be erected, the Astrakhan-Mangyshlak water supply line in the Beineu-Aktau section will be modernized. 844 km of water supply network and 949 km of water disposal network will be built and restored.

    Notably, 1,059 km of roads will be built and overhauled.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Industry Construction
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
    Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    Tamara Duissenova named as Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    Cooperation with OSCE discussed with President of OSCE PA at Kazakh Foreign Ministry
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
    3 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    4 Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    5 Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings