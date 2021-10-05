Mangistau region to launch 9 desalination plants

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh National Economy Minister Asset Irgaliyev shared the Mangistau region drinking water supply and gasification plans, Kazinform reports.

He noted that the main gas pipeline from Zhanaozen-Aktau gas pipeline and the second line of the Beineu-Zhanaozen main pipeline will be built in Mangistau region. 118 km of power lines, 74.4 km of heating pipe network, 508 km of gas pipeline will be built and repaired at large.

Besides, it is planned to provide locals with drinking water. To this end nine desalination plants with a capacity of 260,000 cubic meters per day will be erected, the Astrakhan-Mangyshlak water supply line in the Beineu-Aktau section will be modernized. 844 km of water supply network and 949 km of water disposal network will be built and restored.

Notably, 1,059 km of roads will be built and overhauled.